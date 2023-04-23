Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $401.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

