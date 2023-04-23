Velas (VLX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $775,592.81

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and $775,592.81 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,442,029,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,029,675 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.