Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stake Lifted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vontier worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,758,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 747,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 541,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,193 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 628,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,000. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

