Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $151.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,445,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.36. The stock has a market cap of $409.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

