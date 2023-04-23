Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Lifted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.7% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $124,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.42. The company had a trading volume of 442,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.60 and a 200-day moving average of $282.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.