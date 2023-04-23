XRP Trading Down 10.6% This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $24.07 billion and $742.61 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,998,998 coins and its circulating supply is 51,750,810,378 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
