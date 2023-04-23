Zcash Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Zcash has a market capitalization of $600.30 million and $15.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $36.76 or 0.00133810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00034966 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.