14,971 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,701,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.80. 64,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

