191,700 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,336,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $450.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.27.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.12.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.