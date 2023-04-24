2,200 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,324,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,128,168. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

