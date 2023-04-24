3,590 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.12.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $459.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

