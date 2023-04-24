3,795 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.23. 57,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.