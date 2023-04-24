4,169 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.
Insider Activity
Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %
ABT traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,424. The company has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.