Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Down to $103.91

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.91, but opened at $100.70. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $100.77, with a volume of 32,818 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.