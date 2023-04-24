Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Acme United Trading Down 2.0 %

ACU traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

