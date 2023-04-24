Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Acme United Trading Down 2.0 %
ACU traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $34.24.
About Acme United
Further Reading
