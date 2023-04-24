Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 10383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

