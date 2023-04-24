Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.25 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of PINE opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 84,522 shares of company stock worth $1,369,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

