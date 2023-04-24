AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $213.11. 3,256,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,520,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average is $150.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

