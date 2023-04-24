AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,105,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.05.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.