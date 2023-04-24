Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $48.26 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.26 million and $46,915.31 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

