American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $60.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

American International Group stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

