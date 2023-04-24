American Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,371 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 527,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

