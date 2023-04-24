American Investment Services Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.69. The company had a trading volume of 152,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,769. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

