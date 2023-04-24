Amy E. Weaver Sells 510 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.11 on Monday, hitting $194.92. 4,422,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,320,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 928.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

