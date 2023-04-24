Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 50.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.