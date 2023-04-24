ApeCoin Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $3.97 or 0.00014488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $72.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.