Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.39

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.