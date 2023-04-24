Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 52-Week High at $208.60

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.60 and last traded at $208.07, with a volume of 48403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.90. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.