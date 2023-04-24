Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Reduced by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,324 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 11.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $207.47. The company had a trading volume of 180,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,564. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $208.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

