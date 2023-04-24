Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

LON:ASCL traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 250.40 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 292,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 172.40 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.40 ($4.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.69. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

