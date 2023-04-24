Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 827 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 324,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,145,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,243,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $237.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

