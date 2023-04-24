Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,360 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,207,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.15. 1,321,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,970. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
