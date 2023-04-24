Atco (ACO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.
Atco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
