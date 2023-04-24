Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 288.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

AUTL stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.