Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after buying an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.26. 560,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,609. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

