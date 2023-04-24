Bend DAO Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $95.81 million and $879,211.17 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

