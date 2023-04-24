Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

HOC stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 79.90 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,019,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,133. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.20 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.28. The company has a market cap of £410.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

