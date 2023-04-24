BHP Group’s (BHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,528.57 ($31.29).

LON BHP traded up GBX 20.05 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,375.05 ($29.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,218. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.65). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,531.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,518.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

