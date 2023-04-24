BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $415,987.82

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $27,617.54 or 1.00043542 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $342.98 million and $415,987.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00028799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

