Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.62 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,478.20 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $531.85 billion and $17.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00434561 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00124962 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028180 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,355,493 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
