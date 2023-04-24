Bitcoin Private Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.93 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $6.93 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00134573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00052213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

