BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE ZEB traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$34.56. 746,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.82. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$31.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.56.

