BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 2nd

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZPW traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.01. 3,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.33. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$15.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.