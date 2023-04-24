Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.7% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 155,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

BKNG traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,688.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,143. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,721.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,546.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

