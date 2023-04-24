Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $376.00 to $364.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Beer from $283.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.58.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.7 %

SAM opened at $324.30 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

