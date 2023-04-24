Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.27

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 352319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Braskem Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

