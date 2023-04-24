Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

AVGO opened at $632.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $619.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.79. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

