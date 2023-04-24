Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,090 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

