Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 284,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.