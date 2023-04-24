Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 4,001 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

